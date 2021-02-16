Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in January

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the January 14th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.