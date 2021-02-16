Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.34

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and traded as high as $13.25. Natuzzi shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $144.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units.

