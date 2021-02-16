NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Price Up 6.8%

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 2,078,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,265,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

NWG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NatWest Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

