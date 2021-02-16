Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the January 14th total of 6,150,000 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.35 million, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $97,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $282,269 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 523.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 26,108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 963.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

