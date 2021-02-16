Navcoin Market Cap Tops $24.50 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000692 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $24.50 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00020748 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000560 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,961,953 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

Navcoin Coin Trading

Navcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

