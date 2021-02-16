Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires 9,437 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 110.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 189.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth $109,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 60,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $3,764,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $159,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,761 shares of company stock worth $11,656,381 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.