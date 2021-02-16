Navellier & Associates Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Shopify by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,455.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 927.07, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,209.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,070.86. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,117.61.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

