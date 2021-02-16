Navellier & Associates Inc Buys 730 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 152.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 39,361 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 143.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 48,193 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 74.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 52.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

In other news, Director James Reid sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.93, for a total transaction of $317,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $317,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,145,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,778 shares of company stock worth $31,307,724. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $167.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.07 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $168.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.26.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.