Navellier & Associates Inc Grows Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,239,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Futu by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after acquiring an additional 551,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 15,147.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 761,025 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,496,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Futu by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 406,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 115,059 shares during the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BOCOM International assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

FUTU stock opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

