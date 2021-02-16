Navellier & Associates Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Ultra Clean worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 47,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $1,726,014. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cowen raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

