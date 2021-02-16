Navellier & Associates Inc Has $1.01 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.