Navellier & Associates Inc Has $2.20 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYJ. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IYJ opened at $101.25 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.74.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

