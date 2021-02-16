Navellier & Associates Inc Increases Stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc owned about 0.20% of PetMed Express worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after buying an additional 45,932 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 34,550 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 87.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PetMed Express during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. The company has a market cap of $752.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other PetMed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $2,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,369,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,300. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

