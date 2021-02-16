Navellier & Associates Inc Invests $2.10 Million in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 27,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRL stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

