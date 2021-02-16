Navellier & Associates Inc Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 154,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,071,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $184.10 on Tuesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.46 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.78.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $102,955.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,780.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $14,629,156.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,430.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,473 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,100 over the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

