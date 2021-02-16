Navellier & Associates Inc Makes New Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 5,364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 679,735 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,630,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,028,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

NASDAQ CELH opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.13 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.