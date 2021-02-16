Navellier & Associates Inc Makes New Investment in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. Navellier & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Green Brick Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 47.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,209,000 after buying an additional 980,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 353.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 206,374 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 64.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 99,960 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 29.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 49,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 112,601 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other news, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,347.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

