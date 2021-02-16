Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases 2,153 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.11% of XPEL worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

XPEL stock opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 40,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $1,417,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,717,725 over the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

