Navellier & Associates Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $267.85 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

