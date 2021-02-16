Navellier & Associates Inc Raises Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 465.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $123.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DQ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $40.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.