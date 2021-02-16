Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 949 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Navellier & Associates Inc reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,864,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,268,000 after acquiring an additional 148,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,232,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,863,000 after acquiring an additional 241,076 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

International Business Machines stock opened at $120.80 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $154.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

