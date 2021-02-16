Naviaddress (NAVI) Market Cap Reaches $41,778.78

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Naviaddress has a market cap of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00065191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.65 or 0.00892186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00049433 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,495.90 or 0.05170823 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00032992 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

