Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 26.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 61.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNA traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,624. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a market cap of $64.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $76.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%.

NNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from $4.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from $4.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of March 5, 2020, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 5.7 million deadweight tons, which included 13 very large crude carrier tankers, ten Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, three Medium Range one product tankers, and two chemical tankers.

