Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Trading Up 6.2%

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 286,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 189,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NNA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from $4.25 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from $4.25 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $76.25 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.93%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,414 shares during the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of March 5, 2020, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 5.7 million deadweight tons, which included 13 very large crude carrier tankers, ten Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, three Medium Range one product tankers, and two chemical tankers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.