Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Trading Up 7.3%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) shares were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $7.83. Approximately 515,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 285,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $124.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.79). Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 48.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $126.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Navios Maritime by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 99,426 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Navios Maritime during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Company Profile (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.