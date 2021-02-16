Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) (LON:NCCL) Shares Gap Down to $5.22

Shares of Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) (LON:NCCL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.22 ($0.07), but opened at GBX 5.05 ($0.07). Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) shares last traded at GBX 5.27 ($0.07), with a volume of 518,688 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £19.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45.

In related news, insider Scott Fletcher purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($16,331.33).

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated thermal coal mine and power plant project in Mozambique. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market. It also explores and develops coal mine.

