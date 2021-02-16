NEAR Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $86.97 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $86.97 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.01 or 0.00008215 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,874,283 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

