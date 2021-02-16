Neblio (NEBL) Price Tops $1.96 on Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00004016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $33.43 million and $1.37 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00021316 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012749 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006215 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001714 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,490,784 coins and its circulating supply is 17,086,126 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

