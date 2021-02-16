Nebulas Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.31 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Nebulas has a market cap of $37.31 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 49% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00066219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.58 or 0.00909764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00049606 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.57 or 0.05152535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00024642 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00016861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00033261 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

NAS is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,651,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,121,801 tokens. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.