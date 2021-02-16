Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the January 14th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS NDBKY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,641. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. Nedbank Group has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, through its subsidiary, Nedbank Limited, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.