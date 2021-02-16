Neo (NEO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.06 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Neo has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $40.58 or 0.00084075 BTC on major exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and $2.06 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00061589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.42 or 0.00266054 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00074983 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00086011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.72 or 0.00401326 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00187632 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,771.77 or 0.86539700 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

