Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Neogen accounts for approximately 1.2% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Neogen worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCF National Bank grew its position in shares of Neogen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Neogen by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.22 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $2,502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $193,045.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,253 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.