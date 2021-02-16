NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.87

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.87 and last traded at $60.76, with a volume of 3800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC upgraded NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,995.33 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,291,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,396.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $6,311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,848.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 295,809 shares of company stock worth $14,338,460. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $811,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.