Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Stock Price Up 8%

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.21. 9,287,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 5,958,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOS. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Neos Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 115,783 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,962,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 578,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

