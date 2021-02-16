Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 97.35%.

NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $362.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

