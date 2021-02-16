Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Shares Gap Down to $2.80

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.35. Neptune Wellness Solutions shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 266,410 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $252.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 303,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,510,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 19,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,012,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.