Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Shares Gap Down to $2.80

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.35. Neptune Wellness Solutions shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 266,410 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.
The stock has a market cap of $252.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 303,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,510,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 19,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,012,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEPT)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.