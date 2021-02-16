Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Trading Down 27.6%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT) was down 27.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.55. Approximately 635,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 576,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.52.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$363.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and Ocean Remedies brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

