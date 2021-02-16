NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Hits $0.0548 on Major Exchanges

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One NEST Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0548 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $95.81 million and approximately $39.30 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00061191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00265295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00086333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00075375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00086097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.00396086 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00185025 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.