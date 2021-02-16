Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Cut to Sell at Societe Generale

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Shares of NTOIF stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $77.33.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
