Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Cut to Sell at Societe Generale

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of NTOIF stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $77.33.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.