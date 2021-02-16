Nestree Market Cap Reaches $7.75 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and $503,784.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nestree has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,035.98 or 1.00184207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00052436 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00093552 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002883 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,482,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

