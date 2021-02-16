NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of NTAP opened at $69.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.06. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.