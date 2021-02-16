Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.9% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $90,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $558.71. The stock had a trading volume of 52,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,879. The business’s fifty day moving average is $533.70 and its 200 day moving average is $509.42. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $247.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

