Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 3.1% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.84% of Netflix worth $4,400,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after buying an additional 88,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $555.59. 90,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,879. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $533.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.42. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $246.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

