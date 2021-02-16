NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.94

Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.94 and last traded at $31.29, with a volume of 510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 852,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 143,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 93,682 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

