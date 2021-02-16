NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Shares Gap Down to $5.25

Shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $4.81. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 3,752 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a market cap of $58.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 10,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $35,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,447 shares in the company, valued at $104,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Najeeb Ghauri acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $31,291.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,300 shares of company stock worth $104,981 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.