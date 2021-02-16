Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stake Decreased by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,218 shares during the period. Neuronetics makes up approximately 0.7% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 6.57% of Neuronetics worth $13,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 76.5% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 225,923 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neuronetics news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $429,870.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,879.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $54,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $622,058. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of STIM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.02. 21,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

