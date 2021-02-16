Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Market Cap Hits $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00089906 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.87 or 0.00238739 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00019151 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

Neutrino Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

