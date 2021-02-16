Neutron Reaches 1-Day Volume of $34.00 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutron has traded up 82.3% against the U.S. dollar. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $405,438.05 and $34.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000054 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00027831 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neutron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

