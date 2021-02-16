NevaCoin (NEVA) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded down 43.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One NevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NevaCoin has a market capitalization of $13,206.63 and $12.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NevaCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 142.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin Coin Profile

NEVA uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,431,630 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

NevaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NevaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NevaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.