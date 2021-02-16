Nevada Zinc Co. (NZN.V) (CVE:NZN) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Nevada Zinc Co. (NZN.V) (CVE:NZN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.14, but opened at C$0.13. Nevada Zinc Co. (NZN.V) shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 19,500 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$10.96 million and a PE ratio of -35.00.

Nevada Zinc Co. (NZN.V) Company Profile (CVE:NZN)

Nevada Zinc Corporation, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc and lead. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lone Mountain zinc project comprising 231 claims covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in Nevada.

